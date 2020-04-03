Cynthia Elaine Smith (1951 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this time."
    - The Staff of Gordon Funeral Service
Service Information
Gordon Funeral Service, Inc.
1904 Lancaster Avenue
Monroe, NC
28112
(704)-283-8141
Obituary
Send Flowers

Cynthia Elaine Smith passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020.
She was born Aug. 29, 1951, in Kershaw County, a daughter of the late Howard Eugene and Pauline Bowers Reeves. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Eric Earl Smith, and by a brother, Larry Reeves.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at Calvary Baptist Church.
Elaine is survived by a daughter, Tracy Hunter Faile of Lancaster; a sister, Paulette Todd and husband, Tracy, of Charleston; two grandchildren, Niki Faile and Chane Faile; stepfather, Michael Westburg of Charleston; and her special friend, Thomas Robinson of Kershaw.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Union County, 700 W. Roosevelt Blvd., Monroe, NC 28110; or , 1901 Brunswick Ave., Suite 100, Charlotte, NC 28207.
Online condolences may be made at www.gordonfuneralservice.com
Gordon Funeral Service & Crematory is caring for the Smith Family.
Published in The Lancaster News on Apr. 4, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.