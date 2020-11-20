1/
Cynthia Sue "Cindy" Nichols
LANCASTER – Cynthia "Cindy" Sue Nichols, 60, died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020.
She was the daughter of the late Bobby Eugene Nichols and the late Wilma Player Hendrix.
Survivors include sons, Michael McManus and Ricky McManus; sister, Theresa Moore; and five grandchildren.
Services are 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, at Lancaster Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Edward Harris, with entombment at Lancaster Memorial Park Mausoleum.
The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, at Lancaster Funeral Home.

Published in The Lancaster News from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
