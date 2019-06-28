Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daisy Maxine (Sims) Couch. View Sign Service Information Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory 1800 Charlotte Highway Lancaster , SC 29721 (803)-283-2100 Send Flowers Obituary



She was born Nov. 28, 1930, in Lancaster, the daughter of the late Beulah H. and Marion S. Sims. She was married to the love of her life, the late Ralph Elliott Couch.

Ms. Couch retired from Springs Customer Service in 1995, after 45 years of loyal service. She was a lifelong member of Rich Hill Baptist Church, where she served in many capacities. She was a volunteer and served as president of the auxiliary group at MUSC Health-Lancaster. Ms. Couch lived a simple life. She believed in working hard, eating well and spending time with her family and friends. She loved God and her people fiercely.

Ms. Couch is survived by two children, Ralph Edwin "Eddie" Couch of Heath Springs and Vicki Couch Spivey and her husband, Dennis, of Charlotte; three grandchildren, Brandon Neil Couch and his wife, Amanda, of Lancaster, Lindsay Couch Glover and her husband, Grayson, of Charlotte and Heath Corey Spivey and his wife, Brooke, of Nashville, Tenn.; five great-grandchildren, Emma Caston Couch, Maxwell Charles Glover, Wellesley McCall Glover, Beckett Noble Spivey and Piper Elliott Spivey; one brother, James S. Sims of Rock Hill; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by two sisters, Katherine Sowell and Inez Horton; and two brothers, Marion S. Sims Jr. and Jack Sims.

The celebration of life funeral service for Ms. Couch will be 11 a.m., Saturday, June 29, at Rich Hill Baptist Church, conducted by the Revs. Rod Yow and Elaine Lehr, with burial to follow in Rich Hill Cemetery.

The family of Ms. Couch will receive friends in the Rich Hill Baptist Family Ministry Building following burial and suggests memorial contributions be made to Rich Hill Baptist Church, 1557 E. Doc Garris Road, Heath Springs, SC 29058.

An online guest register is available on the obituaries page at

