Service Information
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory
1800 Charlotte Highway
Lancaster , SC 29721
(803)-283-2100
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Celebration of Life
Private
To be announced at a later date
Obituary

HEATH SPRINGS – Dale Hampton Sherrin Sr., 63, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at his home.

He was a son of Claude William Sherrin and Lucille Deason Sherrin.

Dale is survived by his wife of 41 years, Sally Putman Sherrin; his daughter, Sally Renee Sherrin Rainey (Willis) of Macon, Ga.; his son, Dale Hampton Sherrin Jr. (Sherilyn) of Camden; his grandson, Dale Hampton Sherrin III "Tripp"; a brother, Kent Sherrin (Kathy) of Lincolnton, N.C.; and many other extended family members.

Dale was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Harold William Sherrin; and two sisters, Karen Sherrin Medlin and Rita Sherrin Sumner.

Dale was a member of Hopewell United Methodist Church for more than 30 years, where he served in many capacities. Dale was lay leader, youth leader and a member of the United Methodist Men (UMM). He was a former president of the UMM of Hopewell, the Rock Hill District and the SC Conference. Dale also served as a certified lay speaker and a certified lay speaker instructor for the S.C. Conference of the United Methodist Church. He was a member of Jackson Masonic Lodge in Lancaster. Dale enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing and music.

The celebration of life service for Dale will be private due to current public health concerns. The family will hold a memorial service at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Hopewell United Methodist Church, 3734 Heyward Hough Road, Lancaster, SC 29720.

An online guest register is available on the obituaries page at www.burgessfunerals.com.

