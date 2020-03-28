MONROE, N.C. – Daniel Augustus McInnis, 31, of Monroe passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020.
He was born in Mecklenburg County on May 10, 1988.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Bill and Margaret McInnis and Million Mangum.
During these times of limiting the numbers for social gatherings, the McInnis Family respects your concerns of avoiding crowds, so they welcome you to stop by Gordon Funeral Service from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 31 to pay your respects to avoid crowds.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Daniel is survived by his parents, Douglas McInnis (Lori) and Susan Mangum McInnis (Dan); two brothers; Sam McInnis and Dylan McInnis; nephew, Tyler; grandmother, Sue Mangum; as well as special uncles, aunts, cousins and his loyal companion, Bandit.
Online condolences may be made at gordonfuneralservice.com
Gordon Funeral Service and Crematory is caring for the McInnis Family.
Published in The Lancaster News on Mar. 29, 2020