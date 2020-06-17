Or Copy this URL to Share

GREAT FALLS – Danny Melvin Plyler Sr., 69, died Wednesday, June 10, 2020.

He was a son of the late Ralph Plyler and Ruby Broughton Plyler. He was married to Candy Harris Plyler.

Survivors include his wife; daughter, Samantha P. Taylor; son, Danny Melvin Plyler Jr.; sisters, Grace Boswell, Joyce Thompson, Diane Wells and Brenda Taylor; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

The family will have a memorial service at a later date.

Jerry Hartley Funeral Home is in charge.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store