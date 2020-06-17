GREAT FALLS – Danny Melvin Plyler Sr., 69, died Wednesday, June 10, 2020.
He was a son of the late Ralph Plyler and Ruby Broughton Plyler. He was married to Candy Harris Plyler.
Survivors include his wife; daughter, Samantha P. Taylor; son, Danny Melvin Plyler Jr.; sisters, Grace Boswell, Joyce Thompson, Diane Wells and Brenda Taylor; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
The family will have a memorial service at a later date.
Jerry Hartley Funeral Home is in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.