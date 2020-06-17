Danny Melvin Plyler Sr.
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Danny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GREAT FALLS – Danny Melvin Plyler Sr., 69, died Wednesday, June 10, 2020.
He was a son of the late Ralph Plyler and Ruby Broughton Plyler. He was married to Candy Harris Plyler.
Survivors include his wife; daughter, Samantha P. Taylor; son, Danny Melvin Plyler Jr.; sisters, Grace Boswell, Joyce Thompson, Diane Wells and Brenda Taylor; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
The family will have a memorial service at a later date.
Jerry Hartley Funeral Home is in charge.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lancaster News from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jerry L. Hartley Funeral Home
684 Hubbard Drive
Lancaster, SC 29721
803-285-8000
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved