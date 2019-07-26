Danny Ray Pressley, 68
LANCASTER – Danny Ray Pressley, 68, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
He was the son of Katie Kathleen Tillman Pressley and the late Al Smith Pressley and was married to Marion Fay Parker Pressley.
Survivors include wife; mother; son, Jerry Ray Pressley; daughter, Necole Lee Williams; brother, James Marion Pressley; sister, Sharon K. Helms; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Services are 2 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at A Simple Service Burial and Cremation, officiated by the Rev. Eddie Usher, with private burial.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m., one hour prior to the service at the funeral home and after the service at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Pressley.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of SC, 110 Dillion Dr., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
A Simple Service Burial and Cremation is in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on July 27, 2019