LANCASTER – Danzie Lee Belton Catoe, 76, died Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020.
She was a daughter of the late Daniel Belton and the late Ruth Harris Belton.
Survivors include daughters, Annie Lee Mingo and Pearline Catoe, both of Lancaster; David Lee Catoe and Rico Leron Catoe, both of Lancaster; sisters, Phyllis Kilgo and Annie Ruth Belton, both of Lancaster; three grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Services are 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Revs. Kenneth Cauthen and Howard Cureton, with burial in the Second Calvary Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
Published in The Lancaster News from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.