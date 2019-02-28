DaQuann Kadeem McClanahan, 24, died Feb. 26, 2019.
He was the son of Frank and Ora L. Dickson McClanahan and Deonne Hayden.
Survivors include son, Karson Kadeem McClanahan of the home; parents, Frank and Ora Lee McClanahan of the home and Deonne Hayden of Rock Hill; brother, Quamaine Hayden of Richmond, Va.; sister, Porsha Reed of Lancaster.
Services are 3 p.m. Sunday, March 3, at White Oak AME Zion Church, officiated by the Rev. Dennis L. McCleave, with burial in the church cemetery.
Viewing is 2-6 p.m. Saturday, March 2, at Stewart Funeral Home.
