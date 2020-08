Or Copy this URL to Share

Darik William McGriff, 30, died Monday, Aug. 10, 2020.

He was the son of Dianne Simpson and Cletus McGriff Jr.

Survivors include his parents; stepfather, Willie Simpson; stepmother, Barbara McGriff; sister, Nyasisa Cohen; and paternal grandparents, Hazel and Cletus McGriff Sr.

Services are 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at Stewart Funeral Home, officiated by Bishop Sterling Campbell.

Viewing was 3-6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, at Stewart Funeral Home.

