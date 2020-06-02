The Rev. Darrell H. Stinson, 61, died Thursday, May 18, 2020.

Born in Hillsborough County, Fla., he was a son of James Stinson and the late Aretha Burrough Stinson. He was married to Danita Ford Stinson.

Survivors include his wife of Fort Lawn; sons, Darrell J. Stinson Jr. of Atlanta and Derrell M. Stinson of Orem, Utah; daughters, Dinean Stinson of Fort Lawn, DaShana Glenn and Deon Stinson, both of Lancaster; his father of Columbus, Ohio; brothers, Haskell Stephens and Alan Stephens, both of Tampa, Fla.; sisters, Jackie Stephens of Tampa and Ersula Jones of Buford, Fla.; and 12 grandchildren.

Services are 3 p.m. Sunday, June 7, at Seed of Blessings Church, 2738 Catawba River Road, Fort Lawn, officiated by Pastor Jonathan Burke and the Rev. Jacqueline Lynn.

Crawford Funeral Home is in charge.

