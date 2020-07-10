1/
Darrell Holden
KERSHAW – Darrell Ray Holden, 48, died Thursday, July 9, 2020.
He was a son of Mary Catoe Holden and the late Donald Ray "Don" Holden. He was married to Tayna Parker Holden.
Survivors include his wife; brothers, Donald Ray Holden Jr. and Russell Holland; sister, Cheryl Hayes; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Graveside services are 2 p.m. Sunday, July 12, at Kershaw City Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Craigan Blakenship, with burial with Masonic rites by Flat Rock Lodge No. 178 to follow.
The family will receive friends following the service, and other times at the home of his mother.
Memorials may be made to Bethany Baptist Church, P.O. 488, Westville, SC 29175; or Oak Ridge Baptist Church, 603 Oak Ridge Church Road, Kershaw, SC 29067.
Baker Funeral Home is in charge.

Published in The Lancaster News from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
