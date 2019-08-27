Darrell Marshall "D" Carnes Jr.

Service Information
Gordon Funeral Service, Inc.
1904 Lancaster Avenue
Monroe, NC
28112
(704)-283-8141
Obituary
Send Flowers

KERSHAW – Darrell "D" Marshall Carnes Jr., 42, died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019.
He was the son of Darrell and Kathie Monroe Carnes and the husband of Melissa Moore Carnes.
Survivors include son, Chase Mahi Carnes; and daughter, Marena Ann Carnes.
Services are 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, at Gordon Funeral Chapel with burial at Lakeland Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 12:30-1:45 p.m. at Gordon Funeral Service, 1904 Lancaster Ave., Monroe, N.C., 28112.
Published in The Lancaster News on Aug. 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.