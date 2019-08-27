KERSHAW – Darrell "D" Marshall Carnes Jr., 42, died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019.
He was the son of Darrell and Kathie Monroe Carnes and the husband of Melissa Moore Carnes.
Survivors include son, Chase Mahi Carnes; and daughter, Marena Ann Carnes.
Services are 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, at Gordon Funeral Chapel with burial at Lakeland Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 12:30-1:45 p.m. at Gordon Funeral Service, 1904 Lancaster Ave., Monroe, N.C., 28112.
Published in The Lancaster News on Aug. 28, 2019