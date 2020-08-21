1/
Darrell Montrey "Trey" Mingo
Darrell "Trey" Montrey Mingo, 27, died Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020.
He was the son of Sharen Brace and Darrell Mingo.
Survivors include his mother of Lancaster; father of Monroe, N.C.; stepfather, Boysie Bufford of Lancaster; sister, Yani Fontenot of Charlotte; brother, Alex Barnes of Columbia; and paternal grandparents, Jerry and Linda Mingo of Lancaster.
Services are 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24, at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, officiated by the Revs. Willie J. Duncan and Christopher Harris.
Viewing is 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, at Stewart Funeral Home.

Published in The Lancaster News from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Stewart Funeral Home
4893 Kershaw Camden Highway
Heath Springs, SC 29058
(803) 273-8811
