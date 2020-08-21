Darrell "Trey" Montrey Mingo, 27, died Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020.

He was the son of Sharen Brace and Darrell Mingo.

Survivors include his mother of Lancaster; father of Monroe, N.C.; stepfather, Boysie Bufford of Lancaster; sister, Yani Fontenot of Charlotte; brother, Alex Barnes of Columbia; and paternal grandparents, Jerry and Linda Mingo of Lancaster.

Services are 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24, at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, officiated by the Revs. Willie J. Duncan and Christopher Harris.

Viewing is 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, at Stewart Funeral Home.

