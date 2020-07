Or Copy this URL to Share

LANCASTER – David Blackmon, 50, died March 12, 2020.

He was a son of Myrtle Reese Rogers and the late Ansel Blease Blackmon.

Survivors include his mother of Lancaster; and daughters, Sarah Addison Blackmon and Ansell Reece Blackmon, both of Columbia.

Services are 11 a.m. Saturday, July 11, at Jerry Hartley Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Donald Tillman, with Masonic rites and Hejaz Shrine Temple as honorary pallbearers.

