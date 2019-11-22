LANCASTER – David Carnell McGriff Sr., 65, died Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019.
He was the son of the late Robert Lee McGriff Sr. and the late Ella Richardson McGriff and was married to Anita DeBerry McGriff.
Survivors include sons, David Carnell McGriff II and Terrell Lamont McGriff, both of Lancaster; daughter, Sharee McGriff of Dover, Del.; brothers, Robert Lee McGriff Jr. of Chicago, Ill., Bennie R. McGriff of Detroit, Mich., and Charles H. McGriff of Killeen, Texas; stepbrother, Patrick Duncan of Arizona; sister, Vivian McGriff of Brooklyn, N.Y.; and stepsister, Patricia Crawford of Orangeburg.
Services are 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 25, at First Washington Baptist Church, with burial in the Fort Jackson National Cemetery in Columbia.
Viewing is Sunday, Nov. 24, at Crawford Funeral Home.
Published in The Lancaster News on Nov. 23, 2019