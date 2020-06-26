David Dalton Snipes
1938 - 2020
LANCASTER – David Dalton Snipes, 82, of Lancaster, widower of Pat Todd Snipes, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at his home.
He was born April 27, 1938, in Lancaster, a son of the late Howard Snipes and Maude Wallace Snipes. David served our nation as an airman in the U.S. Air Force. A portion of his military time was spent in Germany. David was a simple man with simple taste. David wasn't much of a traveler because he always said he did his traveling in the service and he was good with that. He did like to ride on Sundays to see how the town was growing, and also loved to ride with the family and look at historical sites. David loved history, his country and even politics. He always finished the Sunday drives with ice cream from the Dairy Queen. Those days meant a lot to his children and now it's done by his children with their families. David loved old cars and trucks. He enjoyed fishing but only in small ponds. When Pat could get him to go to the beach he enjoyed sitting on the balcony with her and watching the sun set. David was a member of Shiloh ARP Church.
A service to celebrate the life of Mr. Snipes will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at Shiloh ARP Church, with the Rev. Dean Franklin officiating. Burial will be in the Shiloh ARP Church Cemetery with military honors.
Mr. Snipes is survived by two daughters, Brandy Spittle and her husband, Ben, of Lancaster and April Gleason and her husband, Phillip, of Rock Hill; two brothers, Howard Snipes and his wife, Sue, of Rock Hill and Ken Snipes of Lancaster; six grandchildren, Alexis Brock, DJ Spittle, Elijah Gleason, Peyton Spittle, Jonathan Spittle and Brona Gleason; and two nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Soren Chilson.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at Shiloh ARP Church.
Notes to the family may be made at www.lancasterfuneralhome.com.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mr. Snipes.

Published in The Lancaster News from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
