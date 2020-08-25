LANCASTER – David Flowers, 81 died Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020.

He was a son of the late William McKinley Flowers and the late Juanita Coleman Flowers.

Survivors include daughters, Melissa Tate and Monique McDow, both of Heath Springs; sons, James Flowers of Arlington, Texas, John Flowers of York Haven, Pa., and Mandrea Tate of Charlotte; sisters, Doshia Perry and Shirley Cornelius, both of Lancaster; brothers, Eddie James Flowers and Frank Flowers, both of Lancaster; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Graveside services are 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at I.C Clinton Memorial Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Kenneth Cauthen.

Crawford Funeral Home is in charge.

