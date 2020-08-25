1/
David Flowers
LANCASTER – David Flowers, 81 died Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020.
He was a son of the late William McKinley Flowers and the late Juanita Coleman Flowers.
Survivors include daughters, Melissa Tate and Monique McDow, both of Heath Springs; sons, James Flowers of Arlington, Texas, John Flowers of York Haven, Pa., and Mandrea Tate of Charlotte; sisters, Doshia Perry and Shirley Cornelius, both of Lancaster; brothers, Eddie James Flowers and Frank Flowers, both of Lancaster; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Graveside services are 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at I.C Clinton Memorial Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Kenneth Cauthen.
Crawford Funeral Home is in charge.

Published in The Lancaster News from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Crawford Funeral Home
410 West Meeting Street
Lancaster, SC 29720
