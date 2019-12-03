LANCASTER – David Lathan Rivers, 78, died Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019.
He was the son of the late Jesse Burns "Jake" Rivers and Jessie Lathan Rivers and the husband of Deloris Rivers.
Survivors include son, Lathan Rivers of Lancaster; daughter Dana Rivers Haney of Winnsboro; brothers, J.B. Rivers Jr. of Irmo and Laurin Rivers of Gaston; sister, Nancy Thompson of Tennessee; nine grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
The family received friends after the memorial service on Sunday, Dec. 1, at Shiloh ARP Church, and at other times at the home.
Services are 3 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 1, at Shiloh A.R.P. Church, officiated by the Revs. Dean Franklin and Wayne Dickson. Inurnment will be in the Shiloh ARP Church Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Shiloh ARP 346 Shiloh Unity Road, Lancaster, S.C. 29720; or Hospice of Lancaster, 901 W. Meeting St., Suite 201, Lancaster, S.C. 29720.
Notes to the family may be made at www.lancasterfuneralhome.com.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mr. Rivers.
Published in The Lancaster News on Dec. 4, 2019