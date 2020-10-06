1/
David Lee Boulware
LANCASTER – David Lee Boulware, 64, died Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020.
He was a son of William Boulware Sr. and Charlotte Grafton Boulware. He was married to Rosa Terry Boulware.
Survivors include his wife of Lancaster; daughters, Quartitcha E. Burgess of Fort Lawn and Kaylan Stover of Lancaster; sons, Lanorris "Charlie" Harris of Chester, Cedric Terry of Rock Hill, Darian Boulware of Queens, N.Y., Adrian Boulware of Lancaster and Justin Boulware of Hampton, Va.; his father of Chester; his mother of Lancaster; brother, William Boulware Jr. of Atlanta; sisters, the Rev. Dr. Joanne Butcher of Maryland and Mary Louise Hyatt of Lancaster; eight grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Services were 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Kenneth Cauthen, with burial in I.C. Clinton Cemetery.

Published in The Lancaster News from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
