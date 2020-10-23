1/
David Lee McGriff
LANCASTER – David Lee McGriff, 95, died Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020.
He was a son of the late Daniel Webster McGriff and the late Eunice Crawford McGriff.
Survivors include daughters, Diane McGriff, Polly McGriff Ware, Kathy McGriff and Alene Twitty, all of Rock Hill, and Renee McGriff of New Haven, Conn.; son, Daniel McGriff of Clinton; 12 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Graveside services are 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26, at I.C. Clinton Memorial Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Eddie Boykin.
Crawford Funeral Home is in charge.

Published in The Lancaster News from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Crawford Funeral Home
410 West Meeting Street
Lancaster, SC 29720
(803) 285-3261
