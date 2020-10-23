Or Copy this URL to Share

LANCASTER – David Lee McGriff, 95, died Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020.

He was a son of the late Daniel Webster McGriff and the late Eunice Crawford McGriff.

Survivors include daughters, Diane McGriff, Polly McGriff Ware, Kathy McGriff and Alene Twitty, all of Rock Hill, and Renee McGriff of New Haven, Conn.; son, Daniel McGriff of Clinton; 12 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

Graveside services are 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26, at I.C. Clinton Memorial Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Eddie Boykin.

Crawford Funeral Home is in charge.

