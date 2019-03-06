LANCASTER – Mr. David Lee Roddey of Lancaster, died Friday, March 1, 2019.
He was the son of Ronald Roddey and the late Alice Hancock.
Survivors include father; brother, Travis Roddey; and grandmother, Lavenia Cooper.
Services will be held at a later date.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday, March 4, at the home of Lavenia Cooper, 565 Mosteller Drive, Lancaster.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is in charge.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service - Lancaster
709 North White Street Post Office Box 339
Lancaster, SC 29720
(803) 286-5000
Published in The Lancaster News on Mar. 6, 2019