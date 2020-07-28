LANCASTER – David Philip DeBruycker, 76, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Atrium Health- Pineville.
He was born on Dec. 29, 1943, in Saint Charles, Ill., a son of the late Philip DeBruycker and Dorothy Potts DeBruycker.
Mr. DeBruycker attended Western Kentucky University. He retired from SNR Bearings. Mr. DeBruycker's joy in life came from his family. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. Mr. DeBruycker loved animals and tinkering in his woodworking shop, where he built birdhouses, dollhouses, small pieces of furniture and pipes. He also enjoyed designing train layouts and collecting pocket watches.
Mr. DeBruycker's favorite time of the year was Christmas. He loved everything about Christmas, music, movies and family gatherings. Mr. DeBruycker and his wife, Linda, enjoyed traveling to Germany and Belgium and attending his annual high school reunion. He was a member of Reformation Lutheran Church of Lancaster, where he served on the church council, several committees and was an active member of the men's group.
Mr. DeBruycker is survived by his wife of 55 years, Linda Ann Stephens DeBruycker; a son, Steven Philip DeBruycker (fiancée, Kelli Brock) of Greenville; a daughter, Cara Ankney (Doug) of Lititz, Pa.; six grandchildren, Conner (Blake) Urbano, Carson Ankney, Christian Ankney, Cooper Ankney, Cal Brock and Anna Grace Brock; a sister, Barbara DeWitte (Michael) of Albuquerque, N.M.; his fur baby, "Tinkerbell;" and a large extended family.
Mr. DeBruycker is preceded in death by his parents; and his father and mother-in-law, Elwood and Helen Stephens.
The celebration of life memorial service for Mr. DeBruycker will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at The Chapel of Burgess Funeral Home, 1800 Charlotte Highway, Lancaster.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m., one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lancaster SPCA, P.O. Box 3042, Lancaster, SC 29721.
An online guest register is available for condolences on the obituaries page at www.burgessfunerals.com.
Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory of Lancaster is caring for the family of Mr. David DeBruycker.