Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Robert Dargo. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



He had an adventurous and somewhat misspent youth. Although he never learned to swim, he still enjoyed floating down the Susquehanna. More than one nun attempted to rein in his unruly behavior but he could never be tamed to the rigor of Catholic school. He spent much of his school penance repairing typewriters and working on school construction projects - activities that strengthened an already strong mechanical aptitude.

He enrolled at Penn State to study electrical engineering and promptly flunked out. After his attempt at higher education he volunteered for the U.S. Air Force, where his mechanical abilities earned him a spot as an engine mechanic on B-29 bombers during the Korean war.

After discharge from the Air Force, he returned to his hometown and took on a job cleaning coal tenders. This career was cut short upon realization that cleaning coal tenders was difficult and not as rewarding as he had hoped. This realization led him to re-enroll at Penn State and resume his studies in electrical engineering.

He had the unique honor of being on the dean's list while simultaneously being on academic probation. He graduated, moved to Washington, D.C., and began designing electric grids for the Rural Electrification Administration. He fell for his South Carolina born secretary and they married.

When NASA was established, he decided that would be a more interesting place to work and he headed over to Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md. His NASA career was long and storied and he received multiple awards and recognition for his ability to satisfy the needs of NASA astronomers and scientists. He was truly brilliant at what he did and was forever proving wrong those who claimed something couldn't be done.

David was an incredibly gifted problem solver. Many people sought his advice on how to solve seemingly insolvable complex problems. As good as he was at solving problems, his greatest joy was his family. He cherished his wife and children and would do anything for them and anything to protect them.

He carried his love for his family and the love of his family right up through his final moment. His wife of over 60 years and his daughter, Lisa, comforted him in his final moments and did their best to ease his transition.

He and his goofy sense of humor will be forever missed by those who were lucky enough to be touched by his friendship.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Carree Dargo; his daughter, Lisa Miller; and his son, David Robert Dargo Jr. He was proud that his granddaughter, Emily Miller, interned in the very NASA office he used to lead. He always enjoyed visits with his daughter-in-law, Wendy, his granddaughter, Lindsey, and his great-granddaughter, Jordan. Having lived to the age of 88, it's not surprising that he was predeceased by many, but the most painful loss for him was that of his daughter, Kathy Denise Dargo, who passed away in 2016. The family is comforted by the thought that he and Kathy are together again.

Online condolences may be made on David Robert Dargo, 88, was born on May 16, 1931, in Renovo, Penn., a railroad town on the Susquehanna River. He was a first-generation American born of Hungarian immigrants.He had an adventurous and somewhat misspent youth. Although he never learned to swim, he still enjoyed floating down the Susquehanna. More than one nun attempted to rein in his unruly behavior but he could never be tamed to the rigor of Catholic school. He spent much of his school penance repairing typewriters and working on school construction projects - activities that strengthened an already strong mechanical aptitude.He enrolled at Penn State to study electrical engineering and promptly flunked out. After his attempt at higher education he volunteered for the U.S. Air Force, where his mechanical abilities earned him a spot as an engine mechanic on B-29 bombers during the Korean war.After discharge from the Air Force, he returned to his hometown and took on a job cleaning coal tenders. This career was cut short upon realization that cleaning coal tenders was difficult and not as rewarding as he had hoped. This realization led him to re-enroll at Penn State and resume his studies in electrical engineering.He had the unique honor of being on the dean's list while simultaneously being on academic probation. He graduated, moved to Washington, D.C., and began designing electric grids for the Rural Electrification Administration. He fell for his South Carolina born secretary and they married.When NASA was established, he decided that would be a more interesting place to work and he headed over to Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md. His NASA career was long and storied and he received multiple awards and recognition for his ability to satisfy the needs of NASA astronomers and scientists. He was truly brilliant at what he did and was forever proving wrong those who claimed something couldn't be done.David was an incredibly gifted problem solver. Many people sought his advice on how to solve seemingly insolvable complex problems. As good as he was at solving problems, his greatest joy was his family. He cherished his wife and children and would do anything for them and anything to protect them.He carried his love for his family and the love of his family right up through his final moment. His wife of over 60 years and his daughter, Lisa, comforted him in his final moments and did their best to ease his transition.He and his goofy sense of humor will be forever missed by those who were lucky enough to be touched by his friendship.He is survived by his wife, Betty Carree Dargo; his daughter, Lisa Miller; and his son, David Robert Dargo Jr. He was proud that his granddaughter, Emily Miller, interned in the very NASA office he used to lead. He always enjoyed visits with his daughter-in-law, Wendy, his granddaughter, Lindsey, and his great-granddaughter, Jordan. Having lived to the age of 88, it's not surprising that he was predeceased by many, but the most painful loss for him was that of his daughter, Kathy Denise Dargo, who passed away in 2016. The family is comforted by the thought that he and Kathy are together again.Online condolences may be made on barrancofuneralhome.com. Published in The Lancaster News on Mar. 21, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Lancaster News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close