LANCASTER – David Rollins Cauthen Sr., 79, of Lancaster passed away Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at his home.
He was born Sept. 6, 1940, in Lancaster, a son of the late Chalmus Cauthen and Mamie Rollins Cauthen.
Mr. Cauthen served our country in the U.S. Navy and retired after 24 years of honorable service. He served aboard two aircraft carriers and a destroyer. He served here at home and abroad. His shore duty stations included San Diego, Calif., Pensacola, Fla., and Milton, Fla.
After his military service, Mr. Cauthen was associated with Springs Memorial Hospital as a maintenance supervisor. Mr. Cauthen enjoyed spending time with his family.
A service to celebrate the life of Mr. Cauthen will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at New Hope Baptist Church, with the Rev. Steven Pace officiating. Burial with military honors will held at New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Cauthen is survived by a son, David R. Cauthen Jr. of Columbia; four daughters, Cindy Rubio and Terry Whitley, both of Lancaster, Danna Cauthen of Columbia, and Monique Avery and her husband, Ken, of Utah; 10 grandchildren, Jamie, Amanda, Nick, Alex, Melissa, Amber, Travis, Aaron, Adam and Robbie; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and his former wife, Patsy Cauthen.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Cauthen was preceded in death by a son, Rodney David Cauthen Sr.; five brothers, Alvin Cauthen, Ray Cauthen, Prince Cauthen, William Cauthen and Joe Cauthen; three sisters, Mildred Hudson, Minnie Snipes and Tilley Craig; and three grandchildren, Edward Mosley, Rodney Cauthen Jr. and Lisa Hanna.
The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at New Hope Baptist Church.
Notes to the family may be made at www.lancasterfuneralhome.com.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mr. Cauthen.
Published in The Lancaster News on Nov. 30, 2019