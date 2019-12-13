LANCASTER – David Scott Funderburk, 53, passed away at his home.
He was the son of the late Don Funderburk and Patsy McNeely Funderburk, and was the husband of Teresa Morris Funderburk.
Survivors include son, Thomas Scott Funderburk; daughter, Kathryn Ann Funderburk; and brothers, Jeff Funderburk, Steven Funderburk and Chris Funderburk.
Services are 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, in the chapel of Burgess Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Jason Myers.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Burgess Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to the , S.C. Chapter, 901 S. Pine St., Lower Level, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
Published in The Lancaster News on Dec. 14, 2019