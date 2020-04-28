LANCASTER – David "Ward" Starnes, 84, of Lancaster passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020, at his home.
He was born June 29, 1935, in Monroe, N.C., a son of the late Hazel H. Starnes and Blanche Walden Starnes.
Mr. Starnes spent his entire work life as an employee with Duke Power. In his retirement years, he enjoyed NASCAR racing, fishing and collecting farm machinery. Mr. Starnes loved the Lord and was a student of the Bible.
A private service to celebrate the life of Mr. Starnes will be held Wednesday, April 29, at Rich Hill Baptist Church, with the Rev. Rod Yow officiating.
Mr. Starnes is survived by his wife, Nancy Kirk Starnes of Lancaster; a daughter, Angela Susan Starnes of Charlotte; two stepsons, Kirk Charles Hovis and his wife, Beverly, of Heath Springs and Russell Elliott Hovis and his wife, Wendy, of Lancaster; four step-grandchildren, Hannah Denkins and her husband Tyler, Peyton Hovis, Rachel Hovis and Colt Hovis; and a sister, Margaret Kidd of Charlotte.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Vance Starnes; and a sister, Dorothy Couick.
Memorials may be made to Rich Hill Baptist Church, 1557 E. Doc Garris Road, Heath Springs, SC 29058.
Notes to the family may be made at www.lancasterfuneralhome.com.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mr. Starnes.
Published in The Lancaster News on Apr. 29, 2020