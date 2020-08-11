1/
David William Doyle Jr.
1940 - 2020
David William Doyle Jr., 79, died Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020.
Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., he was the son of David William Doyle Sr. and Anna Huneke Doyle. He was married to Connie Veronica Virrell.
The family includes children, Joann Schmitt, Diane Doyle and David Doyle; three grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and additional family members, Robert Schmitt, Ron Roman, Anne-Marie Hayes and Jamie Joyner.
Services are 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at St. Philip Neri.
Social distancing and masks will be mandatory and there will not be gathering afterwards. The family asks that no one to travel by plane or drive for more than two hours by car. Instead, join them on Zoom. Email diane@journeyofdreams.com for the link.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude's Hospital in Memphis, Tenn.
Jerry Hartley Funeral Home is in charge.

Published in The Lancaster News from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Philip Neri
