LANCASTER – David William Robinson, 57, died Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019.
He was the son of Alma Jean Suttle Robinson and the late William Lee Robinson.
Survivors include fiancée, Bonnie Phillips.
Services were 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Sherwood Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Rusty McAlister, with burial at Lancaster Memorial Park.
The family received friends one hour prior to the service in the church fellowship hall.
Burgess Funeral Home was in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on Dec. 14, 2019