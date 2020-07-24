1/
Daylin Delores "Delo" (Kiser) Knabb
1954 - 2020
LANCASTER – Daylin Delores "Delo" Kiser Knabb, 66, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at her home. 
She was born Feb. 8, 1954, in Charlotte, a daughter of the late Alfred Kiser and Betty Freeman Duke.  Daylin was the wife of Eric Knabb. 
Daylin loved her family and spending time with her grandchildren. She enjoyed reading, going to the flea market, reading her Bible and loved her Lord. She loved her husband and praised him for the care he always gave her. Her favorite food was banana pudding. 
Daylin is survived by her husband of 22 years, Eric Knabb; a son, Randy Koffler of Midland, N.C.; a daughter, Leah Koffler of Charlotte; four grandchildren, Aysiah, Chase, Bailey and Kolton; two brothers, Howard Kiser of Waxhaw and Eddie Kiser of Mint Hill, N.C.; and four sisters, Linda Clifton of Lancaster, Kay Hudson of Indian Land, Betty Austin of Kershaw and Barbara LeClair of Midland.
Daylin was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Richard Kiser.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Shepherd's Chapel, P.O. Box 416, Gravette, AR 72736.
An online guest register is available on the obituaries page at www.burgessfunerals.com.  
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory, 1800 Charlotte Highway, Lancaster is caring for the family of Mrs. Knabb.

Published in The Lancaster News from Jul. 24 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory
1800 Charlotte Highway
Lancaster, SC 29721
803-283-2100
