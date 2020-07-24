LANCASTER – Daylin Delores "Delo" Kiser Knabb, 66, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at her home.
She was born Feb. 8, 1954, in Charlotte, a daughter of the late Alfred Kiser and Betty Freeman Duke. Daylin was the wife of Eric Knabb.
Daylin loved her family and spending time with her grandchildren. She enjoyed reading, going to the flea market, reading her Bible and loved her Lord. She loved her husband and praised him for the care he always gave her. Her favorite food was banana pudding.
Daylin is survived by her husband of 22 years, Eric Knabb; a son, Randy Koffler of Midland, N.C.; a daughter, Leah Koffler of Charlotte; four grandchildren, Aysiah, Chase, Bailey and Kolton; two brothers, Howard Kiser of Waxhaw and Eddie Kiser of Mint Hill, N.C.; and four sisters, Linda Clifton of Lancaster, Kay Hudson of Indian Land, Betty Austin of Kershaw and Barbara LeClair of Midland.
Daylin was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Richard Kiser.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Shepherd's Chapel, P.O. Box 416, Gravette, AR 72736.
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory, 1800 Charlotte Highway, Lancaster is caring for the family of Mrs. Knabb.