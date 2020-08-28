1/
Deacon James Funderburk
LANCASTER – Deacon James Funderburk, 88, died Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020.
He was a son of the late Kenis Funderburk and the late Callie Funderburk. He was married to Marjorie Frazier Funderburk.
Survivors include his wife of Lancaster; sons, Donald Funderburk of Great Falls and Timothy Funderburk of Lancaster; daughters, Paulette F. Brevard and Carolyn Funderburk, both of Lancaster; brothers, Dock Funderburk and Guy Funderburk, both of Charlotte, and Ray Funderburk of Huntersville, N.C.; sisters, Maude Lockhart and Roxie Blakeney, both of Charlotte; seven grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Services are 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Revs. Damian Young and Kenneth Cauthen, with burial in Oak Hill Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.

Published in The Lancaster News from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
