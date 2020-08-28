LANCASTER – Deacon James Funderburk, 88, died Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020.

He was a son of the late Kenis Funderburk and the late Callie Funderburk. He was married to Marjorie Frazier Funderburk.

Survivors include his wife of Lancaster; sons, Donald Funderburk of Great Falls and Timothy Funderburk of Lancaster; daughters, Paulette F. Brevard and Carolyn Funderburk, both of Lancaster; brothers, Dock Funderburk and Guy Funderburk, both of Charlotte, and Ray Funderburk of Huntersville, N.C.; sisters, Maude Lockhart and Roxie Blakeney, both of Charlotte; seven grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Services are 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Revs. Damian Young and Kenneth Cauthen, with burial in Oak Hill Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.

