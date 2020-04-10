Debbie Elaine Ellis, 62, passed away April 3, 2020.
She was born in Wichita Falls, Texas, on Nov. 19, 1957, to the late Samuel Ellis and Stella Newell Ellis.
Debbie is also preceded in death by her siblings, Jackie Ellis Starnes, Mary Ellis Deese, Tommy Ellis, Samuel Ellis Jr. and William Newell.
Debbie is survived by her children, Lonnie Laney, David Laney and Crystal Garcia (Jose); grandchildren, Shawn Laney and Mackenzie Laney; siblings, Stella Ellis Taylor, Frankie Ellis and Joyce Ann Thornburg; and many other special friends and family.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 11, at Crystal and Jose's house.
Holland Funeral Service & Crematory is caring for the Ellis family.
Published in The Lancaster News on Apr. 11, 2020