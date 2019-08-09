Deborah E. Brown, 57, died Monday, Aug. 5, 2019.
She was the daughter of Jimmy Brown and the late Willie Mae Brown.
Survivors include brothers, Jimmy Brown Jr. and the Rev. Johnny Brown, both of Lancaster, Joseph Brown of Heath Springs and Elgin Brown of Newton, N.C.; and sisters, Linda Crosby and Brenda Daniel both of Lancaster.
Services are 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Red Hill Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Johnny Brown, with burial in the church cemetery.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on Aug. 10, 2019