HEATH SPRINGS – Mrs. Deborah Elizabeth Truett Sims, 64, of Heath Springs, widow of Marion R. Sims, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at MUSC-Florence.

She was born Jan. 21, 1955, in Hartsville, a daughter of the late James Truett and Lois Lockman Truett.

Mrs. Sims is survived by son, David Barwick and his wife, Patsy, of Indian Land and James W. Barwick and his wife, Nicole, of Lancaster; brother, James Weldon Truett and his wife, Judy, of Sumter; sister, Tammy Compton and her husband, Ricky, of Sumter; grandchildren, Brittany D. Barwick, Kali A. Barwick, James C. Barwick, Koby T. Barwick and Khloe E. Barwick; stepbrothers, Al Joyner and his wife, Jeanett, of Sumter, Jerry Joyner and his wife, Jean, of Manning and Jeff Joyner of Sumter; stepsister, Phylis Joyner of Fort Mill; and special nieces, Pamela Dobbins of Heath Springs and Theresa Johnson of Lancaster.

She was preceded in death by grandson, David Jonathan Barwick; brother, Donnie Lockman; and sisters, Robbin Truett and Kathryn Stevens.

A memorial service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Sims will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, in Lancaster Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Clay Cordell officiating. Burial will be private.

The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Lancaster Funeral Home.