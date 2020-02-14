LIBERTY HILL – Funeral service for Deborah Ann Hayes Hilton, 67, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Refuge Baptist Church, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at Powers Funeral Home, Lugoff.
Memorials may be made to Refuge Baptist Church.
Mrs. Hilton passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 11. Born in Camden, she was the daughter of Elsie Broughton Boone and the late Marion Boone.
She worked in Human Resources at DeRoyal in Camden. She enjoyed antiques, camping and old cars.
Surviving are her husband, Jackie Leon Hilton; son, Sheldon Hayes (Tricia) of Lugoff; mother, Elsie Boone of Kershaw; stepson, Jason Hilton (Dana) of Lancaster; brother, Phillip Boone (Ann) of Kershaw; and grandchildren, Bryce Gordon, Riles Hilton and Alexis Hilton.
She was predeceased by her first husband Ricky L. Hayes.
Published in The Lancaster News on Feb. 15, 2020