LANCASTER – Deborah Kaye Stogner Ward, 68, died Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.

Born in Chincoteague, Va., she was a daughter of James Brown "Pop" Stogner and the late Mary Bull Stogner. She was married to the late John Ward.

Survivors include her father; daughters, Tina Phillips and LeAnne Phillips McCraw; brothers, David Stogner and Scott Stogner; sister, Sheila McManus; and eight grandchildren.

Services are 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, at Destiny Bible Church, officiated by Pastor Stephen Braswell. Masks will be required at the service.

Memorials may be made in Debbie's name to Destiny Bible Church, 2422 Flat Creek Road, Lancaster, SC 29720.

Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge.

