ROCK HILL – Deborah Marie Ellis Nearing died Wednesday, June 17, 2020.
She was the daughter of the late Clarence "Grady" and Kathleen Ellis. She was married to Larry Nearing Sr.
Survivors include her husband; children, Crystal Nearing, Elizabeth Watson, Larry Nearing and Lori Nearing, all of Rock Hill; stepdaughter, Melissa Nearing of Rock Hill; siblings, Stonie Ellis of Rock Hill, Albert Ellis and Diane Duncan, both of Lancaster, and Denise Wagoner of York; 10 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Services are 3 p.m. Saturday, June 20, at the chapel of Burgess Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Doug Pate.
The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. at Burgess Funeral Home, and other times at the home of Liz and Drew Watson.
Memorials may be made to Providence Care Hospice, 500 Lakeshore Parkway, Rock Hill, SC 29730; or Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 993, Rock Hill, SC 29731.

Published in The Lancaster News from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory
1800 Charlotte Highway
Lancaster, SC 29721
803-283-2100
