LANCASTER – Dee Glenn Lloyd, 57, of Lancaster passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, at his home surrounded by family.
He was born April 1, 1963, in Charleston, a son of the late Leon Wilbur Lloyd and Glenda Faye Mahlkuch. Dee spent most of his childhood in Lancaster with a special uncle and aunt, Robert A. Ackerman and Wilhelmina Ackerman.
A memorial service to celebrate the life of Mr. Lloyd will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, June 11, at Lancaster Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jim McClure officiating.
Mr. Lloyd is survived by a son, Christopher Glenn Lloyd of Rock Hill; a daughter, Ashley Lloyd Hilton and her husband, Travis; a granddaughter, Evelyn of Lancaster; a brother, Charles Herina and his wife, Jennifer, of Swan Quarter, N.C.; three sisters, Angela Lloyd Roberson and her husband, Clay, of Lancaster, Dawn Wescoat and her husband, Elwood, of Buxton, N.C., and Colleen Freye and her husband, Rob, of Frisco, N.C.; three nieces; and three nephews.
The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. Thursday, June 11, at Lancaster Funeral Home.
Notes to the family may be made at www.lancasterfuneralhome.com.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mr. Lloyd.
Published in The Lancaster News from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.