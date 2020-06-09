Dee Glenn Lloyd
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LANCASTER – Dee Glenn Lloyd, 57, of Lancaster passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, at his home surrounded by family.
He was born April 1, 1963, in Charleston, a son of the late Leon Wilbur Lloyd and Glenda Faye Mahlkuch. Dee spent most of his childhood in Lancaster with a special uncle and aunt, Robert A. Ackerman and Wilhelmina Ackerman.
A memorial service to celebrate the life of Mr. Lloyd will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, June 11, at Lancaster Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jim McClure officiating.
Mr. Lloyd is survived by a son, Christopher Glenn Lloyd of Rock Hill; a daughter, Ashley Lloyd Hilton and her husband, Travis; a granddaughter, Evelyn of Lancaster; a brother, Charles Herina and his wife, Jennifer, of Swan Quarter, N.C.; three sisters, Angela Lloyd Roberson and her husband, Clay, of Lancaster, Dawn Wescoat and her husband, Elwood, of Buxton, N.C., and Colleen Freye and her husband, Rob, of Frisco, N.C.; three nieces; and three nephews.
The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. Thursday, June 11, at Lancaster Funeral Home.
Notes to the family may be made at www.lancasterfuneralhome.com.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mr. Lloyd.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lancaster News from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service - Lancaster
709 North White Street
Lancaster, SC 29720
(803) 286-5000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved