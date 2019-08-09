Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service - Lancaster 709 North White Street Lancaster , SC 29720 (803)-286-5000 Send Flowers Obituary

Della Hough Hegler, 76

LANCASTER – Ms. Della Hough Hegler, 76, of Lancaster, passed away Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019.

She was born Aug. 16, 1942, in Lancaster, a daughter of the late William Stephen and Mary Louise Boleman Hough.

Ms. Hegler led a very active life. After graduating from high school she attended York Technical College, and with her training and work ethic became a very productive member of society.

Ms. Hegler was employed with Springs Industries at the Customer Service Center for over twenty years. She left Springs for employment with the State of South Carolina, where she remained until retirement. While with the state, Ms. Hegler worked in the Highway Department and the Department of Social Services.

She enjoyed being outdoors and loved animals, especially birds and cats. Ms. Hegler enjoyed spending time with her sons whom she loved dearly. She was a member of Grace Presbyterian Church.

A service to celebrate the life of Ms. Hegler will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Grace Presbyterian Church, 1026 Grace Ave., Lancaster, with the Rev. Marty Simmons officiating followed by interment at Lancaster Memorial Park.

Ms. Hegler is survived by sons, Dale Wade Hegler (Denise) of Rock Hill and Damon Lee Hegler of Lancaster; grandchildren, Matthew and Brandon Hegler; step-granddaughter, Marcie Matznick (Jason); step-great-grandchildren, Tristan and Jocelyn Matznick; sister, Harriet Gardner (Doug) of Surfside Beach; and special friends, Alice Peach, Carolyn Hinson and Grace Steele.

Ms. Hegler was preceded in death by her sister, Nancy Hough Swygert; and her step-grandson Evan Matznick. The family would like to give special thanks to the caregivers of Ms Hegler, Lori and Joey, along with the staff at Lancaster Health and Rehabilitation Center.

The family suggest memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer's Respite Group c/o Lancaster County Council on Aging, P.O. Box 1296, Lancaster, SC 29721.

Published in The Lancaster News on Aug. 10, 2019

