Service Information Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory 1800 Charlotte Highway Lancaster , SC 29721 (803)-283-2100



He was born Sept. 20, 1945, in Lancaster, a son of the late George F. Marshall and Beulah Hammond Marshall, and was the devoted husband of Sharon Briscoe Marshall.

Mr. Marshall served in the U.S. Army in the Artillery Department, where he tested artillery shells. He loved HAM radio and talked to people all over the world.

Mr. Marshall retired from Dupont. He loved spending time with his granddaughter, working on computers and singing in the choir. Mr. Marshall was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church.

Mr. Marshall is survived by his wife of 50 years, Sharon Briscoe Marshall; two sons, Christopher W. Marshall of Lancaster and Stephen A. Marshall of Rock Hill; a granddaughter, Hunter Elizabeth Marshall of Boiling Springs; a brother, Dwight Marshall and his wife, Linda, of Rembert; two sisters, Jane Harvey and her husband, Thomas, of Hampton, and Mary Youmans of Yemassee; and many nieces and nephews.

Mr. Marshall was preceded in death by a daughter, Stacey M. Marshall; his parents; a brother, Ferris Marshall; a brother-in-law, John H. Youmans; and a sister-in-law, Jayne Marshall Kirk.

The celebration of life funeral service for Mr. Marshall will be 11 a.m. Saturday, May 18, at Immanuel Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Tim Anderson. Burial will follow at Lancaster Memorial Park.

The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday, May 17, at Burgess Funeral Home, 1800 Charlotte Highway, Lancaster, and suggest memorial contributions be made to Immanuel Baptist Church, 1152 Great Falls Highway, Lancaster, SC 29720.

An online guest register is available on the obituaries page at

