Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dennis Charles Spivey. View Sign Service Information Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory 1800 Charlotte Highway Lancaster , SC 29721 (803)-283-2100 Send Flowers Obituary

CHARLOTTE – Dennis Charles Spivey, 65, of Charlotte passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, surrounded by his family.

Dennis served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1974 to 1978 and retired from Continental Tire in 2010 after 32 years of dependable service. Dennis had a deep affection for his English bulldogs, Diesel and Bayleigh, and a passion for NASCAR and the Carolina Panthers, but nothing trumped his intense love for his two grandchildren, Beckett and Piper.

Mr. Spivey is survived by his wonderful, supportive wife, Vicki (Couch) Spivey; his son, Heath Corey Spivey, and his wife, Brooke Swann Spivey; grandson, Beckett Noble Spivey, and granddaughter, Piper Elliot Spivey; his father, Charles Lenwood Spivey; twin brother, Danny Lenwood Spivey; brother-in-law, Ralph "Eddie" Couch; nephew, Brandon Neil Couch (Amanda); niece, Lindsay Couch Glover (Grayson); and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

The celebration of life funeral service for Mr. Spivey will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at Rich Hill Baptist Church, conducted by the Rev. Rod Yow, with burial to follow in Rich Hill Cemetery.

Family will receive friends in the Rich Hill Baptist Family Ministry Building following burial.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Rich Hill Baptist Church, 1557 E. Doc Garris Road, Heath Springs, SC 29058; the ; or .

