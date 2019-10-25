Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dennis Gregory "Greg" Adams. View Sign Service Information Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory 1800 Charlotte Highway Lancaster , SC 29721 (803)-283-2100 Send Flowers Obituary

LANCASTER – Dennis Gregory "Greg" Adams, 63, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at his home.

He was born March 21, 1956, in Charlotte, a son of Kathleen "Kit" Hunter Adams and the late Marvin Gregory Adams, and was the husband of Amy Byrd Adams.

Greg was the lead mechanic for Duracell for over 40 years.

He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and his big fur baby (Great Dane), Sally. He enjoyed hotrods, cars, trucks, car shows, drag racing, NASCAR, riding four wheelers and being outdoors. Greg also enjoyed going to auctions; he was a wheeler-dealer. He was a member of Fork Hill Baptist Church.

Greg is survived by his wife of 16 years, Amy Byrd Adams; sons, Dustin Gregory Adams and Jordan Dane Adams; daughter, Megan Spinks; his mother, Kathleen "Kit" Adams; brother, Reginald "Reggie" Gregory Adams and his wife, Abbe; grandchildren, Hunter Knight, Izabella Knight, Zaidyn Spinks and Harper Adams; nieces, Madison and Chloe Adams; and a large extended family.

Greg was preceded in death by his father, Marvin Gregory Adams; and a son, Heath Colby Adams.

The celebration of life funeral service for Greg will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Fork Hill Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Dale Walters. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family received friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Burgess Funeral Home, 1800 Charlotte Highway, Lancaster, SC 29720.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Fork Hill Baptist Church, 1125 Fork Hill Road, Heath Springs, SC 29058; or Lancaster SPCA, P.O. Box 3042, Lancaster, SC 29721.

Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory is caring for the family of Mr. Greg Adams. LANCASTER – Dennis Gregory "Greg" Adams, 63, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at his home.He was born March 21, 1956, in Charlotte, a son of Kathleen "Kit" Hunter Adams and the late Marvin Gregory Adams, and was the husband of Amy Byrd Adams.Greg was the lead mechanic for Duracell for over 40 years.He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and his big fur baby (Great Dane), Sally. He enjoyed hotrods, cars, trucks, car shows, drag racing, NASCAR, riding four wheelers and being outdoors. Greg also enjoyed going to auctions; he was a wheeler-dealer. He was a member of Fork Hill Baptist Church.Greg is survived by his wife of 16 years, Amy Byrd Adams; sons, Dustin Gregory Adams and Jordan Dane Adams; daughter, Megan Spinks; his mother, Kathleen "Kit" Adams; brother, Reginald "Reggie" Gregory Adams and his wife, Abbe; grandchildren, Hunter Knight, Izabella Knight, Zaidyn Spinks and Harper Adams; nieces, Madison and Chloe Adams; and a large extended family.Greg was preceded in death by his father, Marvin Gregory Adams; and a son, Heath Colby Adams.The celebration of life funeral service for Greg will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Fork Hill Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Dale Walters. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.The family received friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Burgess Funeral Home, 1800 Charlotte Highway, Lancaster, SC 29720.The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Fork Hill Baptist Church, 1125 Fork Hill Road, Heath Springs, SC 29058; or Lancaster SPCA, P.O. Box 3042, Lancaster, SC 29721.Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory is caring for the family of Mr. Greg Adams. Published in The Lancaster News on Oct. 26, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Lancaster News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close