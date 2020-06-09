Dennis Larry Snipes
LANCASTER – Dennis Larry Snipes, 65, died Sunday, June 7, 2020.
He was a son of the late Andrew Snipes and Louise Bradley Snipes. He was married to Betty Bailey Snipes.
Survivors include his wife; son, Dennis Snipes; daughter, Rhonda Broyles; brother, Mike "Wormy" Snipes; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Graveside services are 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 10, at Lancaster Memorial Park, officiated by the Rev. Calvin Snipes.
Due to ongoing public health concerns, the family asks that those who consider attending will use all judgment and discernment and follow the recommendations of the CDC and governor.
The family received friends from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, at Burgess Funeral Home, and other times at the home of Dennis Snipes.

Published in The Lancaster News from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
