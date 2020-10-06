Derrick Johnson Sr., 41, died Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020.

He was the son of Sister Helen M. Johnson-Clinton and the late Brother James Henry Johnson.

Survivors include life-long companion, Christina Dunham of Camden; sons, Dymonni Johnson, Demarion Johnson and Derrick Johnson Jr., all of Camden; daughters, Kiaera Johnson of Rock Hill, Josey Wyant, Chrissette Johnson and Skylar Johnson, all of Camden; his mother of Lancaster; brother, Henry Johnson of Heath Springs; and sisters, Lanvett Johnson of Rock Hill and Katherine "Nell" Blount-Evans of Lancaster.

Services are 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, at The Church in the Lord Jesus Christ of the Apostles Doctrine, officiated by Bishop Joe C. Tisdale.

Viewing is 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, at Stewart Funeral Home.

