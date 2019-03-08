LANCASTER – Dessie Lee McWhirter, 98, died Wednesday March 6, 2019.
She was a daughter of the late Roy McIlwain and the late Lula Foster McIlwain.
Survivors include daughter, Delcenia McWhirter Byers of Lancaster; and grandson, Phillip Byers Jr. of Lancaster.
Services are 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, at Mt. Tabor AME Zion Church, officiated by the Rev. Dr. Michael Peay, with burial in the church cemetery.
Viewing is 1-7 p.m. Monday, March 11, at Crawford Funeral Home.
Crawford Funeral Home
410 West Meeting Street
Lancaster, SC 29720
(803) 285-3261
Published in The Lancaster News on Mar. 10, 2019