KERSHAW – Diane Matthews Williams, 79, died Friday, July 3, 2020.

She was a daughter of the late Marjorie Hatfield Matthews. She was married to the late James Rufus "Jim" Williams.

Survivors include brother, Bruce Matthews of Raleigh, N.C.; and close friends and caretakers, Barry and Becky Hinson of Kershaw.

Graveside services were 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, at Kershaw City Cemetery, officiated by the Revs. Adam Wright and Bryant D. Fersner.

The family greeted friends following the service.

Memorials may be made to Haile Gold Mine Baptist Church, P.O. Box 862, Kershaw, SC 29067.

Baker Funeral Home was in charge.

