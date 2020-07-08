1/
Diane M. Williams
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Diane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KERSHAW – Diane Matthews Williams, 79, died Friday, July 3, 2020.
She was a daughter of the late Marjorie Hatfield Matthews. She was married to the late James Rufus "Jim" Williams.
Survivors include brother, Bruce Matthews of Raleigh, N.C.; and close friends and caretakers, Barry and Becky Hinson of Kershaw.
Graveside services were 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, at Kershaw City Cemetery, officiated by the Revs. Adam Wright and Bryant D. Fersner.
The family greeted friends following the service.
Memorials may be made to Haile Gold Mine Baptist Church, P.O. Box 862, Kershaw, SC 29067.
Baker Funeral Home was in charge.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lancaster News from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baker Funeral Home
210 East Hilton Street
Kershaw, SC 29067
803-457-4771
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved