LANCASTER – Dillon Tucker Knight, 22, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020.
He was a son of David Ricky (Tink) Knight Sr. and Loren Knight.
Survivors include his parents; brothers, David Ricky Knight Jr., Blake Andrew Knight and Charles Brandon Knight; maternal grandparents, Ted and Amy Bowers; and girlfriend, Daniela Ward.
Services were 11 a.m. Friday, May 22, at Jerry Hartley Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Mendel Baker, with burial in New Hope Baptist Church Memorial.
Visitation was 10-11 a.m. in the Waterfall Room at Jerry Hartley Funeral Home.
Published in The Lancaster News on May 27, 2020