1/
Dixie Stafford Snipes
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dixie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LANCASTER – Dixie Stafford Snipes, 77, died Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020.
Born in Virginia, she was a daughter of Burnett Stafford and Helen Stafford. She was married to William J. Billy Snipes.
Survivors include her husband of the home; sons, Ronnie Snipes and Rusty Madden; brother, Bill Stafford of Rock Hill; and three grandchildren.
Her wishes were to be cremated, and the family will receive friends at their home.
Jerry Hartley Funeral Home is in charge.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lancaster News from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jerry Hartley Funeral Home
684 Hubbard Drive
Lancaster, SC 29721
803-285-8000
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved