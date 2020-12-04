LANCASTER – Dixie Stafford Snipes, 77, died Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020.

Born in Virginia, she was a daughter of Burnett Stafford and Helen Stafford. She was married to William J. Billy Snipes.

Survivors include her husband of the home; sons, Ronnie Snipes and Rusty Madden; brother, Bill Stafford of Rock Hill; and three grandchildren.

Her wishes were to be cremated, and the family will receive friends at their home.

Jerry Hartley Funeral Home is in charge.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store