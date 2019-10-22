LANCASTER – Domingo Dijon Champion, 33, died Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019.
He was the son of the late Anthony F. Duncan and Vanessa Champion.
Survivors include brothers, Antionio Duncan and Stephno Drakeford, both of Lancaster; and grandparents, Robert and Loretta Duncan.
Services are 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, in the chapel of Crawford Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Kenneth Cauthen.
Viewing was 1-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Crawford Funeral Home.
Published in The Lancaster News on Oct. 23, 2019