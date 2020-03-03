KERSHAW – Don Allen Rutledge, 71, of Kershaw passed away Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at MUSC Health – Lancaster.
Born in Kershaw, he was a son of the late Seaborn Gettys Rutledge and Adola Cantrell Rutledge.
Mr. Rutledge was a 1968 graduate of Kershaw High School and a member of Flat Creek Baptist Church. He served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. Mr. Rutledge loved working and going to church. He loved to sing and lead the choir. Mr. Rutledge loved going to the restaurants in town to eat and family gatherings. His wife, three daughters and five grandchildren were the love of his life and he was proud of all of them. He also enjoyed playing golf and fishing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Rutledge.
Surviving are his loving wife, Betty Jean Bartell Rutledge of the home; his three girls, Tammy Rutledge Smith and her husband, Brad, of Florence, Cheri Rutledge and her special friend, Jerome Watts, of Kershaw and Donna Rutledge Belote and her husband, Doug, of Kershaw; five grandchildren, Janna Smith, Tyler Smith, MaKenzie Eddins, Brent Eddins and Jacob Belote; and two sisters, Lavonia Stewart and Melanie Mackey.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, in the sanctuary of Flat Creek Baptist Church.
Entombment will follow in the Haile Gold Mine Baptist Church Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in memory of Mr. Rutledge may be made to Flat Creek Baptist Church, 3737 Victory Road, Kershaw, SC 29067; or Haile Gold Mine Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 7980 Haile Gold Mine Road, Kershaw, SC 29067.
Baker Funeral Home is serving the family of Mr. Rutledge.
www.bakerfunerals.com.
Published in The Lancaster News on Mar. 4, 2020